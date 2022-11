Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no greater rivalry in retail than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). They are the two biggest companies by revenue in the country, and both are on track to top $500 billion in revenue this year.As most investors know, Amazon has been gaining market share on Walmart for years, and it's also been the much better stock to own over the last decade. But that could be changing.In its recent guidance, the e-commerce giant called for revenue to be just 2% to 8% higher in the fourth quarter, uncharacteristically slow for the growth stock. Adjusting for currency headwinds, the company expects a 6.6% to 12.6% revenue increase, but that still marks a significant slowdown from the 15% growth it posted in the third quarter. The stock tumbled on the news.