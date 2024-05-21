21.05.2024 11:15:00

Here's Why Walmart Just Became the First Half-Trillion-Dollar Dividend King

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is up more than 21% year to date and is now the second-best-performing component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2024, behind only American Express.Walmart's outperformance may come as a bit of a surprise given the mega-cap growth stock rally has driven the bulk of the market's gains over the last year-and-a-half or so. But Walmart's results have been excellent, especially given consumer spending challenges.On May 16, Walmart became the first Dividend King to surpass a $500 billion market cap. A Dividend King is a company that has paid and raised its dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

17.05.24 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.05.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.05.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
16.05.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
