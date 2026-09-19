Walmart Aktie

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WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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19.09.2026 13:15:00

Here's Why Walmart Won't Reclaim a $1 Trillion Market Cap Anytime Soon

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reached a $1 trillion valuation earlier this year, but it has since drifted below that benchmark. It's pretty close, with a market cap above $850 billion, but investors shouldn't bank on Walmart reclaiming a $1 trillion market cap anytime soon.

Although Walmart is the largest global retailer, it's also a mature company. The company has achieved only a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the past decade. While revenue growth was a bit higher in Walmart's fiscal 2027 second quarter -- a 5.9% year-over-year growth rate -- it's still a sign of a mature company.

Earnings per share also dipped by 9.1% year over year. Walmart operates on low profit margins, which is common for retailers. Amazon, which trades at a 20 P/E ratio, achieves higher margins due to its cloud platform, and while Walmart has gotten into online advertising, it's still a small portion of total sales.

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