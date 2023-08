Here's Why Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on Homebuilders

While investment themes like artificial intelligence (AI) have grabbed much of the attention of investors this year, homebuilders have sneakily outperformed the S&P 500 year to date. That news may be surprising to some, especially when you consider that the U.S. has been in a housing recession over the past year.Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) recently released an SEC Form 13F, which shows its trading actions in the second quarter. The form indicates that Buffett (through Berkshire) opened new positions in three different homebuilders. What does Warren Buffett see in the homebuilders? And should you follow his lead?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel