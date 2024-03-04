|
04.03.2024 13:42:00
Here's Why Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway Doesn't Want to Own 100% of Occidental Petroleum Stock
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is a $53.3 billion exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It isn't the size of Apple, Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola, or Chevron (NYSE: CVX) -- Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) top five holdings (all have a market cap over $150 billion).Yet, Berkshire has invested over $15 billion in Oxy, owning a staggering 28.2% of the entire company. Five years ago, Berkshire owned no Oxy stock.At this rate, it would be easy to assume that Buffett and his team would buy out the whole company. But Buffett sent a clear message that this wouldn't be the case. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
