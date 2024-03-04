|
04.03.2024 13:45:00
Here's Why Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway Has Held These 2 Dow Dividend Stocks for Over 30 Years
Warren Buffett is considered one of the greatest investors of all time. A value investor at heart, his shrewd business sense and calm during market corrections have rewarded Berkshire Hathaway shareholders handsomely.One ingredient to Berkshire's secret sauce is simply finding good companies and holding them over time. Here's the reasoning behind Berkshire holding Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) for over 30 years and the value in finding quality dividend stocks and holding them over multi-decade periods.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!