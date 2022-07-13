|
13.07.2022 15:08:46
Here's Why Warren Buffett Loves Amazon
When investors hear that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has opened a position in a stock, adds more of the stock to the company's holdings, or sells a stock, invariably the questions start arising about why the Oracle of Omaha made the investing move. They ask because Buffett has a decades-long track record of picking winners, and the list of Buffett stocks is filled with blue-chip stocks from diverse sectors of the market.As of the latest update on March 31, Berkshire Hathaway's reported portfolio included more than 533,000 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock valued at roughly $1.78 billion. Amazon is a relatively recent addition to the portfolio. It was first added in early 2019 and Buffett readily admitted that not buying it sooner was a mistake on his part and a missed opportunity.Amazon's presence on the Berkshire list has investors asking why the company finally made the move to buy and what attracted Buffett to the stock, even after Amazon had already grown so significantly? Let's see if we can answer what it is Buffett loves about Amazon. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|13.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|109,02
|-1,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Börsen vor schwächerem Start -- ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag vorbörslich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.