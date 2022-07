Here's Why Warren Buffett Loves Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investors hear that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has opened a position in a stock, adds more of the stock to the company's holdings, or sells a stock, invariably the questions start arising about why the Oracle of Omaha made the investing move. They ask because Buffett has a decades-long track record of picking winners, and the list of Buffett stocks is filled with blue-chip stocks from diverse sectors of the market.As of the latest update on March 31, Berkshire Hathaway's reported portfolio included more than 533,000 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock valued at roughly $1.78 billion. Amazon is a relatively recent addition to the portfolio. It was first added in early 2019 and Buffett readily admitted that not buying it sooner was a mistake on his part and a missed opportunity.Amazon's presence on the Berkshire list has investors asking why the company finally made the move to buy and what attracted Buffett to the stock, even after Amazon had already grown so significantly? Let's see if we can answer what it is Buffett loves about Amazon.