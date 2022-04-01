|
Here's Why Warren Buffett Wouldn't Buy Lemonade Stock Right Now
Warren Buffett is the world's sixth-richest person, according to Forbes. He's the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), a company with a market capitalization of nearly $800 billion. But keep in mind that he's not the founder, and Berkshire isn't precisely how he amassed his fortune. Buffett got rich by being a good investor.Insurance is perhaps Buffett's favorite sector to invest in. In Berkshire Hathaway's 1974 letter to shareholders, he wrote, "We consider the insurance business to be inherently attractive." And yet I believe he would take a hard pass on insurance newcomer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND).Continue reading
