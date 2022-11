Here's Why Wells Fargo Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Early in the pandemic in 2020, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the few banks that had to cut its quarterly dividend -- by about 80%, from $0.51 per common share to $0.10. The cut was not because Wells Fargo couldn't support the dividend, but more because the Federal Reserve put certain restrictions in place during the pandemic to ensure that banks were well capitalized.Since then, these restrictions have been removed, and Wells Fargo has raised its quarterly dividend back to $0.30 per share for a roughly 2.2% annual dividend yield.While I'm not sure that Wells Fargo will return to its former $0.51 per share quarterly dividend anytime soon -- which was likely higher than it should have been -- I do believe the bank can keep raising its dividend for years to come. Here's why.Continue reading