|
09.08.2023 16:09:39
Here's Why WeWork Is Crashing Today
The stock market was having a generally negative start on Wednesday morning, with all three major benchmark indices slightly lower a few minutes after the opening bell. However, co-working company WeWork (NYSE: WE) was a major laggard.As of 9:45 a.m. ET, WeWork's stock had fallen by nearly 20% for the day, continuing a downward spiral that has persisted for a long time. Before it went public in a SPAC transaction at a $9 billion valuation in late 2021, WeWork commanded a valuation as high as $47 billion in a January 2019 funding round. Today, it has a market cap of just $380 million -- less than 1% of its peak value.We've seen a few once-promising companies that took the SPAC route to go public collapse in recent months. But WeWork looks like it could be the most prominent ex-SPAC of the 2020-2021 boom to fold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!