03.03.2022 16:36:00
Here's Why Wix.com Is a Stock to Watch Now
The tech sell-off has deepened lately and some of the best performers from the past two years have now become big decliners as investors adjust to the reopening of the economy and the rising interest rate environment.While investors should keep an eye on recent developments, they should not lose sight of the longer term. In fact, it would be a mistake for investors to sell off good companies that have solid prospects just because of some short-term noise. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), an up-and-rising tech company, is one of these wrongly written-off gems, down 45% so far this year.Wix was the brainchild of three founders who decided to build a platform that simplifies website creation. Their idea was to empower anyone to build a website with no coding or design skills. And the idea caught on as Wix quickly reached a million users by 2009, three years after its founding. Fast-forward to 2022 and the platform now has 222 million registered users.Continue reading
