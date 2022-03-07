Here's Why You Can Buy Duolingo Now and Hold It Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Can you say "good job" in Spanish? How about in High Valaryian? Following another exceptional quarterly earnings call, the team at Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) should be receiving praise from all corners of the globe, plus a few fantasy realms.Motivating people to stick with a language course is practically impossible, but Duolingo and its increasingly popular smartphone app appear up to the challenge.The company recently reported results from the last three months of 2021, the first full quarter since its stock began trading publicly last summer. Here's why you can be fairly confident that Duolingo isn't going to fizzle out like Rosetta Stone or require intense marketing like Babbel. Continue reading