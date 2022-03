Here's Why You Can Count on This Rock-Solid Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) isn't going to make you rich overnight, but that's not the point of owning it. It is designed to produce bulletproof income month after month, regardless of what is going on in the economy or the rest of the stock market.Having said that, don't make the mistake of thinking Realty Income is boring or that it is likely to produce subpar returns. In fact, in the nearly three decades since it was listed on the NYSE, it has done the exact opposite for investors. Here's why Realty Income has an unmatched combination of income, growth potential, and safety that can make it a dividend investor's dream.Image source: Getty Images.