Here's Why You May Want to Plan to Claim Social Security at 62 -- Despite the Smaller Monthly Check

It's a good idea to try to figure out when you'll claim Social Security well ahead of retirement. That way, you can get an estimate of your monthly benefit based on your filing age. And from there, you can do some number crunching to make sure you're making a smart decision.Now there's a pretty wide range of Social Security filing ages you can choose from, the earliest of which is 62. There's technically no latest or final filing age, though you should know that there's nothing to be gained financially by delaying Social Security past the age of 70.