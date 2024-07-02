|
02.07.2024 09:59:00
Here's Why You May Want to Plan to Claim Social Security at 62 -- Despite the Smaller Monthly Check
It's a good idea to try to figure out when you'll claim Social Security well ahead of retirement. That way, you can get an estimate of your monthly benefit based on your filing age. And from there, you can do some number crunching to make sure you're making a smart decision.Now there's a pretty wide range of Social Security filing ages you can choose from, the earliest of which is 62. There's technically no latest or final filing age, though you should know that there's nothing to be gained financially by delaying Social Security past the age of 70.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!