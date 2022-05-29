|
29.05.2022 14:30:00
Here's Why You Should Approach Walt Disney Stock Like Peter Lynch
Whether it is through theme parks, shows, movies, or merchandise, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a company built on experiences and memories. One particular investor's methods, which involve evaluating a company through hands-on experience, are ideally suited for a business like Disney. That investor, Peter Lynch, is one of the most successful mutual fund managers of all time. He achieved that success by grasping -- perhaps better than any other investor in history -- the fact that behind every stock lies a business. If you can see that business in action yourself, you can add a layer of understanding on top of fundamental analysis. So: what might it look like to apply Lynch's strategies to Disney stock? And why might this approach enhance the long-term investment thesis for the company? Let's take a look to find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
