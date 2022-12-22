|
22.12.2022 14:23:00
Here's Why You Should Buy Amazon Stock Before the End of 2022
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has faced a perfect storm of calamities in 2022. Tepid e-commerce sales, surging energy and labor costs, and slowing growth in its cloud computing and advertising businesses have all conspired to drive investors away from Amazon's shares. The retail and cloud tech giant's stock price, in turn, is down a painful 50% over the past year. Therein lies your opportunity. Investors should consider this sell-off a rare opportunity to buy shares in an elite business at a steep discount. Here's why.After soaring during the early stages of the pandemic, online retail sales have moderated as more people have returned to shopping in brick-and-mortar stores. Yet, worldwide e-commerce sales are still forecast to grow from $5.2 trillion in 2021 to over $8 trillion by 2026, according to Statista. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!