22.12.2022 15:09:00
Here's Why You Should Buy Disney Stock Before the End of 2022
From 2005 to 2020, Bob Iger helped to transform Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) into a media colossus. Iger spearheaded Disney's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, which brought popular franchises like Toy Story, The Avengers, and Star Wars under the company's expansive umbrella.After a short stint of "retirement," Iger is now back at Disney's helm. His current mission is to bolster the entertainment giant's sagging profits, and he's likely to do just that. Here's why you might want to buy Disney's stock now, before Iger begins to work his magic.Disney's streaming subscriber growth is impressive. The company ended its fiscal 2022 on Oct. 1 with over 164 million Disney+ customers, along with an additional 47 million subscribers for Hulu and 24 million for ESPN+. For context, Disney's total of 235 million streaming subscribers surpassed that of Netflix, which ended the third quarter with roughly 223 million members. Continue reading
