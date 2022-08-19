|
19.08.2022 13:22:00
Here's Why You Should Never Go All-In on the Stock Market
With inflation cooling down and the Nasdaq Composite rebounding by over 20% since its June lows, it can seem like the worst of the 2022 sell-off may be in the rearview mirror. However, the Federal Reserve is still a long way from its long-term inflation target of 2% (inflation is currently 8.5%). What's more, geopolitical tensions are ongoing and, arguably, rising. Higher energy costs could be the new normal due to years of underinvestment in the oil and gas industry and limited global supply.Yet, at the same time, unemployment is at a 40-year low, consumer spending is high, and the U.S. economy continues to benefit from a diverse mix of sectors, from energy, technology, and healthcare to some of the world's most recognized consumer brands.When there's a mixed bag of macroeconomic data and wide gaps between better-than-expected earnings and downright disasters, chances are there will be some phenomenal buying opportunities in the stock market. As tempting as it may be to double or triple down when a stock is on sale, it's never a good idea to go all-in on the stock market. Here are three reasons why.Continue reading
