Here's Why You Should Save for Retirement in 2022 Even if You Never Plan to Retire

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not everyone wants to retire someday, and unfortunately, some who want to aren't financially able to do so. If you don't see retirement as a part of your future, saving for it probably isn't high on your priority list. But it's still a good idea if you can afford it. Below, we'll look at some key ways that saving for retirement can help you even if you don't plan to retire.In a perfect world, everyone could work as long as they'd like and retire of their own free will. But too often, injury, illness, family caretaking requirements, and job loss interrupt plans to continue working. In some cases, it might be possible to find a new job, transition to part-time, or work remotely rather than going into a workplace. But others may have no choice but to retire. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading