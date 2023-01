Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the key pillars of investing is diversification. You should aim for diversity in sectors, company sizes, and geographies because you don't want your portfolio's chances for success to rely on too few factors.Getting the right amount of diversification requires investing in many different companies -- the Motley Fool recommends buying and holding at least 25 stocks. But before you go and fill up your portfolio, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.There are two ways to think about buying your stocks: when to introduce new stocks into your portfolio, and when to purchase more shares of stocks you currently own. In either case, here's why you shouldn't buy all your stocks at once.Continue reading