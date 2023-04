Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy the Dip With Illumina Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not every recently fallen stock is guaranteed to bounce back. For example, over the last five years, Illumina 's (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock is down nearly 5%. But losing 33% of its market value in the last 12 months might still leave investors interested in buying the dip with this gene sequencing hardware manufacturer.But this gene sequencing maestro is quite the risky investment. Here's why it's better to stay on the sidelines for now.For those who aren't familiar, Illumina is the undisputed king of the gene sequencer hardware market, to where many accept it as a quasi-monopoly.Continue reading