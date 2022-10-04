Here's Why You'll Regret Not Buying More of This Top Crypto on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates with the clear goal of trying to curb rising prices across the economy, and this has pounded risky assets. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), in particular, is down 59% in 2022 (as of this writing), causing many investors to question its merits as a proper hedge against the soaring inflation we've seen in the U.S. over the past several months. But I think now might be one of the best times for investors to get aggressive. Let's take a closer look at why you'll definitely regret not buying the world's most valuable cryptocurrency on the dip. Since May 2013 (the earliest data available on coinmarketcap.com), Bitcoin has generated a return of more than 13,500%. This stellar performance absolutely crushes that of the S&P 500, whose total return during the same time was a paltry 175%. To be fair, Bitcoin's march higher has undoubtedly been full of extreme volatility. The top crypto has fallen more than 50% numerous times in its history. Moves like this simply don't happen in equity markets. Continue reading