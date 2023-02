Here's Why Zoom Stock Suddenly Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were trading calmly until about 12:20 p.m. ET when they suddenly soared. The company announced that it was laying off workers and Zoom stock was up about 10% within 30 minutes. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, it had come back down somewhat, only trading about 5% higher for the session.Zoom is following in the footsteps of many tech companies in recent months by laying off 15% of its workforce. In an official company blog post Tuesday, founder and CEO Eric Yuan said, "We need to take a hard -- yet important -- look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom's long-term vision." Yuan is cutting his pay and that of management. For his part, Yuan's pay is dropping 98% and he's forgoing his bonus for the year. Other executives will see their base salaries cut by 20% and will also forgo their bonuses.