Heritage CARES Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Youturn Health

Leading behavioral health and substance misuse organization changes name but remains focused on groundbreaking mission

COPPELL, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage CARES, a virtual support program designed to help individuals who struggle with or who have family members dealing with behavioral health and substance misuse, has completed an extensive rebranding effort reflecting its corporate vision and as a response to its merger with YouTurn. At the heart of the rebranding is a change of the company name to Youturn Health and an update to the corporate logo.

"Our business has transformed dramatically in the first half of 2022, and this rebranding reflects our commitment to comprehensive support for people affected by stress, anxiety, grief, trauma, substance misuse, and depression," said Hamilton Baiden, CEO of Youturn Health. In the past six months, the company announced a partnership with Lucent Health to provide their clients a solution for stress management; merged with YouTurn, the world's largest platform of evidence-based and therapist-led video content for stress, behavioral health, and substance misuse; and announced the creation of a strategic advisory board to provide thought leadership and drive strategic growth.

The new branding combines the technology of YouTurn's on-demand video library with the comprehensive coaching and care management program of Heritage CARES into a holistic company with services to support people who struggle with our who have family members that struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, or substance misuse. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 90% of people with a Substance Use Disorder will never seek help. Youturn Health's mission is to shift the paradigm of traditional treatment to reach those people who might never raise their hand by intervening before they reach rock bottom, sharing the responsibility of staying engaged in the program, and involving the whole family in the recovery process. "This rebranding aligns with our corporate vision to address gaps in reaching the right people who need help," says Baiden. "Virtual programs like Youturn Health are uniquely positioned to help destigmatize issues like mental health and substance misuse and ultimately change the way we think about support and recovery."

The new branding has already been rolled out and will also include a newly launched website later this year. The improved site will provide an enhanced experience for participants seeking support and will be a valuable resource to understand the business, solution, culture, and commitment to helping as many people as possible who struggle with or who have family members that struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, or substance misuse.

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members struggling with stress, substance misuse, addiction, suicidal ideation, and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. The core components of the comprehensive program include on-demand access to an online learning library, NAADAC-credentialed peer coaching, and care management where participants can quickly get support from trained healthcare professionals. Learn more at YouturnHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-cares-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-youturn-health-301562773.html

SOURCE Heritage CARES