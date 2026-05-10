Heritage Financial Aktie
WKN: 923691 / ISIN: US42722X1063
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10.05.2026 15:04:01
Heritage Financial Filed an Insider Sale. The Form 4 provides the context
Sabrina C Robison, EVP Chief HR Officer at Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA), reported open-market sales totaling 5,439 shares for proceeds of approximately $150,000 as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.60); post-transaction value based on May 1, 2026 market close ($27.37).Heritage Financial Corporation is a regional bank holding company with a focus on community banking in Washington and Oregon. The company leverages a diversified loan portfolio and deposit base to drive stable earnings and support shareholder returns through consistent dividends. Its strategic emphasis on local markets and relationship banking provides a competitive edge in serving business and retail clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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