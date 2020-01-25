Heritage Trade Show Services Adds John Bettag to Lead U.S. Business Development

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heritage Trade Show Services (heritagesvs.com), one of the nation's leading special event and exposition contractors with offices in St. Louis, Las Vegas, Nashville and Washington, D.C., today announced the addition of industry veteran John Bettag as senior vice president, business development.

With nearly 30 years of experience working in large-scale conventions, events and trade shows, Bettag will lead Heritage's new sales and business development opportunities, along with strategic partnerships nationwide.

"John's depth of character, experience and relationships with clients and venues across the country will continue to provide Heritage and its client partner stakeholders with success," said Heritage President Ryan Yemm. "We are thrilled to have him join the Heritage team."

Founded in St. Louis in 1963, Heritage is one of the largest general service contractors and event production companies in the U.S. specializing in creating innovative environments that help facilitate face to face connections. The company creates unique experiences for its corporate and association clients in all markets nationwide, including our full-service distribution centers located in Las Vegas, Nashville, Baltimore/Washington, D.C. and St. Louis.

Prior to joining Heritage, Bettag led sales for Explore St. Louis for more than a decade and spent 17 years with Experient (A Maritz Global Events Company) in a variety of capacities.

To connect with Heritage Trade Show Services on LinkedIn, please visit: http://www.linkedin.com/company/heritage-trade-show

