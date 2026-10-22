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22.10.2026 08:59:22
Hermès 9-month Revenue Up 6% At Constant Exchange Rates
(RTTNews) - Hermès International (0HV2.L, RMS.PA) reported that its consolidated revenue at the end of September 2026 amounted to 12.3 billion euros, up 6% at constant exchange rates and 3% at current exchange rates compared to the same period in 2025. Third quarter sales reached 4.1 billion euros, an increase of 4.3% from last year, at constant exchange rates.
In the medium-term, the group confirmed an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates. Hermès said it is pursuing long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.
At last close on Euronext Paris, Hermès shares were trading at 1,356.50 euros.
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