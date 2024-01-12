12.01.2024 18:00:00

Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023

 

 

 

Paris, 12 January 2024

 
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

 
In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2023, amounted to:

 
. 2,420 shares Hermès International
. €18,783,390

 
During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:

 
Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions)            €196,675,120
Sell:  104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions)            €195,043,436

 
 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 1,400 shares Hermès International
. €20,041,138

 
During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:

Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions)            €168,895,948
Sell:  96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions)            €173,832,248
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 496 shares Hermès International
. €18,278,671
 

 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:

 
. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,172

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)mehr Analysen

11.01.24 Hermès Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.01.24 Hermès Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.01.24 Hermès Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.01.24 Hermès Buy UBS AG
13.12.23 Hermès Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hermès (Hermes International) 1 847,40 1,17% Hermès (Hermes International)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenstart stärker erwartet. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen