|
12.01.2024 18:00:00
Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023
|
Paris, 12 January 2024
|
HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
| In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2023, amounted to:
|. 2,420 shares Hermès International
| . €18,783,390
| During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions) €196,675,120
| Sell: 104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions) €195,043,436
| As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 1,400 shares Hermès International
| . €20,041,138
| During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions) €168,895,948
|Sell: 96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions) €173,832,248
| As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
|. €18,278,671
|
| As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. €10,762,172
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)mehr Analysen
|11.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.24
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.24
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.24
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|21.11.23
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|Hermès Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.10.23
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|03.10.23
|Hermès Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.23
|Hermès Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.23
|Hermès Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Hermès Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.23
|Hermès Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Hermès Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.24
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.23
|Hermès Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|Hermès Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hermès (Hermes International)
|1 847,40
|1,17%