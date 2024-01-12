Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2023













Paris, 12 January 2024





HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT





In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2023, amounted to:





. 2,420 shares Hermès International

. €18,783,390





During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:





Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions) €196,675,120

Sell: 104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions) €195,043,436





As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 1,400 shares Hermès International

. €20,041,138





During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:





Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions) €168,895,948

Sell: 96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions) €173,832,248

As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 496 shares Hermès International

. €18,278,671







As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 9,166 shares Hermès International