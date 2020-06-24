Hero Digital Named an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, the leading independent customer experience company, has been selected as one of only 35 Adobe Platinum Solution Partners worldwide. Chosen from thousands of world-class agencies, consultancies, and systems integrators, Hero Digital now joins the elite ranks of Adobe's most trusted partners, alongside such companies as Cap Gemini, McKinsey, PWC, EY and Cognizant.

With its newly elevated Adobe Platinum Partner status, Hero Digital will continue to offer dual specialization in Adobe Experience Manager and Marketo Engage, providing clients with unprecedented levels of technical proficiency, delivery speed, and business results. In addition, Hero Digital currently has three Marketo Certified Solution Architects, which is Marketo's highest certification, and is among the partners participating in the Adobe Experience Platform pilot program.

Hero Digital offers brands a powerful accelerator – from the imagination it takes to create new offerings, through to the execution required to realize revenue growth. The combination of deep expertise on Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Experience Manager, and Marketo Engage rounds out the company's vision of being the indispensable partner to today's modern digital leaders.

"We love to partner with Adobe to lead brands through massive transformation," said David Kilimnik, CEO at Hero Digital. "Digital leaders need serious technology, and a serious partner who can guide from the imagination of new ideas through to the realization of revenue and growth. As we go Platinum with Adobe, we look forward to the great work we can do for our joint clients."

"Hero's reputation among clients for its superior creativity and delivery is equal to that of its elite Platinum partner peers, giants in the industry," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. "Hero is a unique addition to our Platinum Solution Partners in their blending of business, design and technology to meet the end-to-end CX transformation needs of the C-Suite."

About Hero Digital:

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company founded in California at the intersection of business, design, and technology. Hero Digital works with the C-Suite of the Fortune 500 to drive transformational business growth through superior customer experiences that deliver brand and consumer value. A trusted advisor to the world's best brands like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, UnitedHealthcare, Sephora, and TD Ameritrade Institutional. For more information, visit http://www.herodigital.com.

