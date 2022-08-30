Hero Digital wins "Customer Experience Innovator of the Year" award in 2022 Martech Breakthrough Awards

Digital customer experience transformation provider recognized for its commitment to delivering innovative, people-first solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading customer experience digital transformation company, announced today that it has been selected as a winner in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, taking home the Customer Experience Innovator of the Year Award.

The Customer Experience Innovator of the Year award reinforces Hero Digital as a leader in the industry and commends its dedication to providing best-in-class digital customer experience (CX) solutions. Hero received the award due to its robust CX digital transformation approach, which consists of a holistic review of each client's business and customer opportunity to identify the ideal customer experience strategy based on data and analytics.

Hero Digital's world-class experience design and engineering team leads clients through customer journey mapping, service design, technology selection, enterprise architecture planning and technology implementation. With this recognition, Hero joins the ranks of other past winners such as Adobe, Axciom, and Mailchimp, as a key leader in customer experience.

"Hero's unique, human-focused approach to digital customer experience transformation is rooted in what people value most and supporting companies in leveraging marketing technology that enhances people's lives," said Patrick Frend, President of Hero Digital. "Receiving the Customer Experience Innovator of the Year award is validation of our efforts to further the digital customer journey, and we could not be more honored."

The mission of the Martech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize excellence and champion the creativity, prowess and success of companies, technologies and products in the fields of Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology. This award is an additional recognition of Hero Digital's industry leading MarTech consulting, implementation, and performance that has gained recognition from leading MarTech companies including Adobe, Oracle and Optimizely.

This award continues a pattern of momentum for Hero Digital following the recent recognition as Adobe's Emerging Partner of the Year, solidifying Hero Digital as a leader in digital transformation. Hero Digital's one-of-a-kind customer experience approach is trusted by companies such as Airbnb, Comcast, US Bank and Salesforce to help power digital transformation through a cohesive customer-employee ecosystem. For more information about Hero Digital, please visit www.herodigital.com .

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

