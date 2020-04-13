Heroes of Our Time Fundraiser Launched to Support Local Restaurants and Provide Free Meals to Hospital Workers on Frontlines of Covid-19 Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Florida entrepreneurs Cesar Quintero, Gaby Thierer, and Claudia Cusnir have teamed up to launch a fundraising effort that partners with independent restaurants to deliver meals to local hospital workers treating Covid-19 patients.

Their GoFundMe campaign, known as Heroes of Our Time, purchases fully prepared meals at discounted rates from local restaurants, including My Taste, Smokey Bones, Fit2Go, Izgara, Jacaranda Pizza, La Brasa, Bento Asian, Wok to Go, Salsa Fiesta, Cinque Terre, KAO, Paletas Morelia, Cao Chocolates, Max and Moe's Bagel, Fuel for Fit, and Captain's Catch to feed workers at local hospitals.

"As small business entrepreneurs ourselves, we were inspired by the work of our fellow members of our Entrepreneurs' Organization South Florida chapter to find a way to include other small businesses in the fight against Covid-19 and make this a true community effort," said Fit2Go owner and team fundraiser Cesar Quintero.

When the campaign began on March 25th, Heroes of Our Time had partnered with three restaurants and made deliveries to one hospital, but in just two weeks' time 1500 meals have been scheduled and delivered to workers at Westside Regional Medical Center, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, University Hospital Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, Broward Health Medical Center, and University of Miami Health System.

"We are committed to supporting our local restaurant community while also ensuring that our healthcare professionals on the frontline of the epidemic are well-taken care of and supported during this critical time," said team fundraiser and owner of The Corporate Graphic Center Gaby Thierer.

"This is a true win-win, we are helping small businesses, doctors and nurses, and everyone is so thankful and appreciative that their smiles are felt even under their face masks," added hospital liaison Claudia Cusnir.

Donations can be made on the Heroes of Our Time GoFundMe page. Each meal costs $5, so every dollar helps to deliver to doctors and nurses in need. For more information on the Heroes of Our Time campaign, please contact heroesofourtimes2020@gmail.com.



SOURCE Heroes of Our Time