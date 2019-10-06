Heroes to America's Animals: Meet the Winners of the 2019 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™, Presented by Zoetis

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroic canines were not the only honorees Saturday night at the ninth annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®. America's first national humane organization also honored a couple of human beings – with the American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™, presented by Zoetis. After a nationwide search and tens of thousands of public votes, Dr. Terry Morris from Durham, North Carolina was named 2019's American Hero Veterinarian, and Angel Martin from Lawrenceville, Georgia was declared 2019's American Hero Veterinary Nurse. They received their awards during a special ceremony onstage at the Beverly Hilton during the Hero Dog Awards gala, which will be broadcast nationally on Hallmark Channel October 21 at 8 pm ET/PT, 7 Central.

The American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards were born out of the idea that behind almost every hero pet (and millions more animals) is a hero vet or veterinary nurse. These often-little-known benefactors save and improve the lives of our two- and four-legged best friends in many ways, and it is time to honor their achievements. Hundreds of worthy nominees were considered by a special blue-ribbon panel of celebrities and renowned veterinary and animal care professionals. After narrowing down the field to the top five in each category, the American public made the final determination through online voting.

2019 American Hero Veterinarian: Dr. Terry Morris

Terry Morris, MS, DVM, PhD of Durham, North Carolina has been committed to the betterment of the health and well-being of animals, as well as veterans, fostering the important human-animal bond. Dr. Morris is the founder of Vets to Vets United, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to unite veterans and dogs for a common goal of improving and saving their lives. Dr. Morris created the organization after her father passed away while on duty as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. Because of Vets to Vets United, Dr. Morris has been able to improve veterans' lives by providing companionship and/or help with a mental or physical disability, in addition to saving many dogs facing euthanasia by adopting the animal from a local animal shelter. Dr. Morris continues to improve the lives of all those she helps, human and animal alike.

2019 American Humane Hero Veterinary Nurse Award Recipient

Angel Martin of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has gone above-and-beyond her call of duty to save countless pets through the CARE Fund (Companion Animal Rescue & Emergency Fund) at the Russell Ridge Animal Hospital. Angel was an integral part in helping animals that have been saved by the CARE Fund, including a bloodhound with an advanced mammary tumor given days to live and a dog who suffered a bullet wound to its head. In addition to her day-to-day role as a Veterinary Nurse at Russell Ridge Animal Hospital, Angel has helped organize an annual 5K event to grow contributions for the CARE Fund, hosted a pet pictures with Santa event and maintained the clinic's active social media presence. Angel's compassionate care for animals is inspiring to the next generation of animal lovers and advocates.

"Veterinary professionals are the heroes who dedicate their lives to making a difference in both animals' and their owners' lives through their outstanding veterinary care and we are honored to show our support through sponsoring these awards," said Tara Bidgood, DVM, PhD, DACVCP, Executive Director, Veterinary Professional Services, Zoetis Petcare. "Dr. Morris and Angel have provided life-saving services to many animals and their inspiring work continues to strengthen the powerful human-animal bond between pets and the families who love them."

"To us, veterinarians and veterinary nurses are heroes and we want to recognize the best of the best," said Robin Ganzert, PhD, American Humane president and CEO. "Dr. Morris and Ms. Martin are remarkable animal welfare advocates and we are proud to spotlight their work in aiding the animals living in their communities and beyond. Special thanks go to our friends at Zoetis for sponsoring this national campaign because we know how committed they are to recognizing the achievements of the veterinary community."

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards are presented by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation and Zoetis, and will be broadcast nationally on Hallmark Channel on October 21 at 8 pm/7 Central. More information about this year's American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards is available at www.herovetawards.org.

