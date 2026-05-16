Vontier Aktie
WKN DE: A2P0AJ / ISIN: US9288811014
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16.05.2026 03:51:38
Heron Bay Doubles Down on Vontier, Buying 1.37 Million Shares
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired an additional 1,370,006 shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT), during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $52.76 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position in Vontier stood at 2,179,193 shares, valued at $47.21 million, including both trading activity and price movements.Vontier is a technology company specializing in hardware, equipment, and software solutions for the global mobility infrastructure sector. With a broad portfolio spanning fueling systems, environmental compliance, fleet management, and automotive diagnostics, the company addresses critical operational needs for commercial and municipal customers. Its scale, diversified offerings, and established brands position it as a key provider in the evolving mobility and transportation technology landscape.Investors often take note when an asset manager adds shares to a current holding, especially when that holding was already its No. 1 investment, and remains so. Vontier is Heron Bay’s largest holding in a portfolio focused mainly on technology, pharma, and fintech. Should individual investors follow its lead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vontier Corp Registered Shs When Issued
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28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Vontier präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)