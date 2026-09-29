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WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

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29.09.2026 14:25:03

HEROSAN exceeds target volume of its crowdfunding campaign


EQS-Media / 29.09.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

HEROSAN exceeds target volume of its crowdfunding campaign

  • Almost €800.000 subscribed by more than 400 investors
  • Most successful crowdfunding campaign by a REPLOID subsidiary
  • Proceeds will fund the company's further growth

 

Wels/Neutillmitsch, September 29, 2026 – HEROSAN Petcare GmbH ("HEROSAN"), a REPLOID Group company, has clearly exceeded the target of its crowdfunding campaign. 404 investors provided HEROSAN with €791,750 through the platform Invesdor. This makes it the most successful crowdfunding campaign by a REPLOID subsidiary.

HEROSAN develops premium pet nutrition based on insect protein, mushrooms, and CBD. The products and formulations were developed in close collaboration with veterinarians, specifically for pets with allergies and intolerances.

Cornelia Pint and Daniel Taurer, founding duo and Managing Directors of HEROSAN: "We thank all 404 investors for their trust. This strong response confirms that hypoallergenic pet nutrition is no longer a niche category, but a growing market. With this fresh capital, we are strengthening our marketing and sales operations, both in terms of people and technology."

Since REPLOID's investment in fall 2025, HEROSAN has experienced strong growth: in the first half of 2026, revenue rose by 64% to €2.3 million.

Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder of REPLOID: "HEROSAN is a key building block of our vertical integration strategy. The success of this campaign shows that consumers trust this value chain and that strengthens the entire REPLOID-group."

 

About REPLOID Group AG 

REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale.

The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing.

REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass).

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.  

 

Contact 

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | presse@reploid.eu 



End of Media Release

Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Special Topics

29.09.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
EQS News ID: 2407150

 
End of News EQS Media

2407150  29.09.2026 CET/CEST

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