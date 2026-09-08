

EQS-Media / 08.09.2026 / 10:08 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

HEROSAN Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Invesdor

Bond offering a fixed 9.0% annual interest rate, five-year duration

Investment starting at €250; issue size of up to €1,500,000

Revenue up 64% to €2.3 million in H1 2026

WELS, Austria – September 8, 2026 – HEROSAN Petcare GmbH ("HEROSAN"), a REPLOID Group company, today opened its crowdfunding campaign on the platform Invesdor. Starting at €250, investors can now subscribe to bonds issued by the company, headquartered in southern Styria.

Click here to visit the investment website: invesdor.com/herosan

HEROSAN is one of the leading providers of animal welfare-friendly pet nutrition in the DACH region, offering a meat-free alternative to conventional pet food through insect protein and mushrooms. The recipes were developed in close collaboration with veterinarians specifically for pets with allergies and intolerances.

Cornelia Pint, Co-Founder of HEROSAN: "Too many dogs and cats suffer silently from allergies and intolerances. We saw it firsthand in every conversation with vets and pet owners. So we built something fundamentally different: nutrition based on insects and mushrooms instead of conventional meat. A 4.8-star rating and our strong footing in the veterinary networks tell us one thing clearly – pet owners are ready for this shift, and HEROSAN is leading it."

Since REPLOID's initial investment in fall 2025, revenue grew 64% to €2.3 million in the first half of 2026. Backed by REPLOID's infrastructure, HEROSAN also significantly expanded its sales activities in Switzerland and Italy.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID: "By raising our stake from 34% to over 50%, we're sending a clear signal: HEROSAN proves that our insect protein and the mushroom mycelium from our subsidiary Vitus pay off – industrially and commercially."

The bond carries a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0% with a five-year duration, with interest and principal repaid in semi-annual installments. Proceeds will fund the company's continued growth – specifically product development, marketing, and e-commerce.

Daniel Taurer, Co-Founder of HEROSAN: "With the capital raised through this campaign, we're accelerating our internationalization and specifically expanding our web shop and ERP system."

After the campaign closes, investors will receive tiered discounts at the HEROSAN online shop, valid through March 31, 2027:

15% for bondholders starting at one bond

20% starting at ten bonds

30% starting at 28 bonds

Full investment details and risk disclosures are available on the campaign page.

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu