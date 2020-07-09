HeroZona Foundation's Free COVID-19 Testing Extended into August

PHOENIX, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Arizona positive polymerise chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 cases surging from 63,831 to 85,445 in one week, HeroZona Foundation, in conjunction with SRP, Cox, Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, Maricopa County's District 5, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other partners, will extend free covid testing for four weeks, offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, August 7.

HeroZona Foundation launched an initiative last week offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at South Mountain Community College (7050 S. 24th St.) in South Phoenix, an area lacking covid testing resources. Due to the high demand for tests and the state's continued spike in coronavirus cases, the testing event has been extended.

"The South Phoenix neighborhoods are underserved and have a lack of resources available to get tested for coronavirus," says U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran and HeroZona Foundation Founder, Alan "AP" Powell. "We have seen incredibly long lines during our first few days, which is why we've responded by adding four additional weeks of testing, in addition to adding earlier hours and doubling stations with the goal of testing 2,000 people each day."

PRO EM, a national event services company has also stepped in to help ease the testing process, complete with multiple tents, generators, registration booths and more.

"We are proud to support the South Phoenix community and honored to be involved with an event that provides testing to those who are having trouble finding access to care," says CEO & Chairman for Pro Em, Amir Glogau.

"South Mountain Community College has dedicated itself to providing important resources and access to opportunity to our local community for the past forty years," says SMCC President, Dr. Shari Olson. "Right now, COVID-19 testing takes primacy as one of the most important needs in our community, and we are proud to partner with the HeroZona Foundation and the American Legion Post 65 in providing that service."

The testing will continue to be conducted by Lab24, a family owned business located in South Florida that operates nationally with a focus in molecular testing. There is no pre-registration or appointment necessary to get tested at the community event and tests will be available until supplies run out. Those who wish to get tested must have a valid ID. Attendees do not need to have symptoms present to be tested and the test will only check for viral symptoms, not antibodies.

"Lab24 is partnering with Herozona Foundation to provide this service to the underserved community. All too often it is this community who suffers from a lack of proper medical care and subsequent benefits, due to the high rate of individuals who are uninsured," says Territory Manager for Lab24, Marsha Wood. "We are using all of our resources and efforts to focus on testing those who are uninsured, and who are most in need of this service in such a crucial time. We are here for this community, which is one of the most affected by the coronavirus."

"In 2019, I challenged the members of the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 and the HeroZona Foundation to continue to make a difference in South Phoenix, zip code 85040, which leads in every troublesome statistic in Arizona, expect for suicide," says Senior Pastor of First Institutional Baptist Church, Dr, Warren. H. Stewart Sr. "Through their backpack drives, Play it Forward events for the youth, community Bridge Forums and most recently, their launch of free COVID-19 testing, it's been incredible to see how the support for our neighborhood has grown."

The event is supported by Roosevelt Elementary School District #66, Phoenix Union High School District, Arizona State Conference NAACP, Greater Phoenix Urban League, 100 Black Men Phoenix, African American Christian Clergy Coalition, Mega 104.3 and 101.1 The Beat.

"Cox has a long history of supporting the critical need for internet access in South Phoenix through our Connect2Compete broadband adoption program and Cox-funded technology centers," says Sr. VP and Region Manager for Cox Communications Southwest Region, John Wolfe. "In the midst of this public health crisis, we have a responsibility to respond to the newest critical need for this community, which is COVID testing for South Phoenix residents and families, many of whom may not have the transportation or resources to get to other testing locations around the Valley."

"Crescent Crown Distributing is honored to be part this great event and is so appreciative of all the volunteers," says Executive Vice President and General Manager of Crescent Crown Distributing, Joe Cotroneo. "We will be distributing the Recover 180 hydration drink, owned by Larry Fitzgerald, and Eternal Water to all volunteers and technicians at the event."

For more information about the HeroZona Foundation and all its programs, visit herozona.org.

About HeroZona Foundation

The mission of HeroZona Foundation is to create and empower Heroes in Phoenix communities. The HeroZona Foundation's annual HeroZona National Veteran Summit created a multi-day networking experience to improve America's support of veteran companies through workshops, networking, entrepreneurial connections, and seminars. The summit will return to Arizona for a fourth year in November 2020. Other programs include the Bridge Forum, Phoenix Tools 4 School, Play it Forward, Honor Walk, Veterans Reach to Teach, Voting for Veterans and Play It Forward. For more information, visit herozona.org

