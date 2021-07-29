|
29.07.2021 13:05:00
Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends
HERSHEY, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of approximately 12%, or $0.097 and $0.088 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared July 23, 2021, and are payable September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record August 20, 2021. It is the 367th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 148th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.
SOURCE The Hershey Company
