Hershey Aktie
WKN: 851297 / ISIN: US4278661081
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29.10.2026 13:12:43
Hershey Q3 Results Rise, Lifts FY26 Earnings, Sales View; Cuts Organic Sales Forecast; Shares Drop
(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Thursday announced an upgrade in fiscal 2026 earnings and net sales growth view but trimmed organic sales growth outlook.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 4.12 percent, trading at $157.10.
Kirk Tanner, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second-half demand creation initiatives are gaining momentum, even as consumers grow more cautious. We remain on track to deliver solid sales growth, a meaningful recovery in margin and earnings, and disciplined investment to fuel our next chapter of growth."
Looking ahead for the year, the company projects earnings per share of $8.00 - $8.26, a growth of 84 percent to 90 percent from last year's $4.34.
The previous outlook was a growth of 82 percent to 89 percent.
Adjusted earnings per share would be $8.58 to $8.74, up 36 percent to 38.5 percent from last year's $6.31. The previous outlook was a growth of 32.5 percent to 35 percent.
Net sales growth is now expected to be around 5 percent, compared to previously expected growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent. Organic net sales growth would be around 3 percent, while previous view was a growth of 3 percent to 3.5 percent.
In the third quarter, Hershey's bottom line came in at $580.814 million, or $2.88 per share, higher than last year's $276.320 million or $1.36 per share.
Adjusted earnings were $532.728 million or $2.64 per share for the period, compared to $1.30 per share last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0 percent to $3.275 billion from $3.181 billion last year.
Further, the Board of Directors announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends are payable December 15, to stockholders of record as of November 16.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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|2,99%
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