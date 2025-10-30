Hershey Raises 2025 Adj. EPS Outlook To Upper Half Of Prior Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) said the company is raising its net sales growth and reported earnings per share outlook for 2025, and raising adjusted earnings per share outlook to the upper half of the previous range for the year. The company noted that the guidance does not include the effects of proposed acquisition of LesserEvil. Hershey now expects net sales growth to be approximately 3%, revised from prior outlook of up at least 2%. Adjusted earnings per share growth is projected to decline 36% to 37%, revised from prior outlook range of down 36% to 38%. The projected adjusted EPS growth for 2025 is $5.90 - $6.00.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $276.32 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $446.30 million, or $2.20 per share, last year. Excluding items, Hershey reported adjusted earnings of $263.69 million or $1.30 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 6.5% to $3.181 billion from $2.987 billion last year. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 6.2%.

