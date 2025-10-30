The Hershey Aktie
WKN: 851297 / ISIN: US4278661081
|
30.10.2025 13:20:08
Hershey Raises 2025 Adj. EPS Outlook To Upper Half Of Prior Guidance Range
(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) said the company is raising its net sales growth and reported earnings per share outlook for 2025, and raising adjusted earnings per share outlook to the upper half of the previous range for the year. The company noted that the guidance does not include the effects of proposed acquisition of LesserEvil. Hershey now expects net sales growth to be approximately 3%, revised from prior outlook of up at least 2%. Adjusted earnings per share growth is projected to decline 36% to 37%, revised from prior outlook range of down 36% to 38%. The projected adjusted EPS growth for 2025 is $5.90 - $6.00.
For the third quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $276.32 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $446.30 million, or $2.20 per share, last year. Excluding items, Hershey reported adjusted earnings of $263.69 million or $1.30 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 6.5% to $3.181 billion from $2.987 billion last year. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 6.2%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Hershey Comehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: The Hershey vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier The Hershey-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in The Hershey von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel The Hershey-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in The Hershey von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: The Hershey präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier The Hershey-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in The Hershey von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel The Hershey-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in The Hershey von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.25
|S&P 500-Titel The Hershey-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein The Hershey-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu The Hershey Comehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Hershey Co
|152,22
|1,83%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer zu kleinen Abgaben tendiert. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.