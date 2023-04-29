|
29.04.2023 13:00:00
Hershey Stock Hits All-Time High on Sweet Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise
On Thursday, shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) gained 4.4% and hit an all-time high, following the confectionary and snack food giant's release of a strong first-quarter 2023 report. The company behind such popular brands as its namesake brand, Reese's, Kit Kat, Twizzlers, and SkinnyPop Popcorn exceeded Wall Street's revenue and earnings expectations, with the profit beat a sizable one. Moreover, management raised its full-year 2023 guidance for both the top and bottom lines.Shares slipped a tad -- about 0.1% -- on Friday, so they're still hovering around their all-time high. In 2023, they're outperforming the market by a factor of two. Dividend-paying Hershey stock has returned 18.4% this year through Friday, while the S&P 500 index has returned 9.2%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
