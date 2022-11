Hershey Stock Investors Get Another Sweet Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Friday, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) capped off Halloween week with a treat for its investors in the form of its third-quarter report. The confectionary and salty-snack maker's revenue and earnings exceeded Wall Street's expectations, and management issued another round of full-year guidance raises for both the top and bottom lines. The company's string of strong quarterly reports has helped boost its stock's 2022 total return to 20% -- that's 40% better than the broader market's performance, as the S&P 500's return is in the red by 20%.It's not too late for folks who have a long-term investing horizon to consider buying this dividend-paying stock, which is currently yielding 1.81%. Most Americans aren't likely to let inflation-driven higher product prices or even a recession interfere with their love affairs with their favorite chocolates and other snacks. Continue reading