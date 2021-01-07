|
Hershey to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, February 4, 2021, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its fourth-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.
The Hershey Company to release its fourth-quarter sales and earnings results Thursday, February 4, 2021
