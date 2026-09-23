The Hershey Aktie

The Hershey für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869607 / ISIN: US4278663061

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23.09.2026 18:00:01

Hershey Trust Sells 20,000 Shares for $3.4 Million

Trust Co Trustee In Trust For Milton Hershey School Hershey, an entity insider of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), reported a sale of 20,000 shares of common stock at $169.08 per share, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($169.08); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026, market close ($169.79).

The Hershey Company is a leading global manufacturer of confectionery and snacking products with a market capitalization of $33.7 billion and TTM revenues of $12.2 billion. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio across multiple consumer segments and geographic markets, supported by established brand recognition and a robust distribution infrastructure. With 18,573 employees globally, Hershey leverages its operational scale and brand equity to sustain competitive positioning within the consumer defensive sector.

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