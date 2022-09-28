Hertz and BP Partner to Install Thousands of EV Chargers; Gov't Funds Its Own Network

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's an electrifying if not shocking partnership.Rental car giant Hertz and British Petroleum announced Tuesday they will join together to build thousands of new electric vehicle chargers across the United States. Not coincidentally, the US government released $1.5 billion in funds for states to build the country's first nationwide EV charging network, adding a super-sized jolt to the day's infrastructure news.