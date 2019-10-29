Hertz Appoints General Sales Agents for Four Countries Across East and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Asia-Pacific has appointed Discover the World (DTW) as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. First Marketing has also been appointed as the GSA for Macau. DTW and First Marketing will manage the outbound sales of products and services of Hertz and its additional car rental brands Dollar, Thrifty, ACE and Firefly to domestic travel trade partners, corporate customers and leisure travellers.

Cambodian outbound travel is gradually rising, with almost 2 million traveling abroad in 2018, compared to 1.7 million[1] recorded the previous year, and outbound travellers from Laos made more than 3.2 million trips in 2018[2]. Macau has seen at least 10 million outbound travellers in 2019 so far[3], whereas Myanmar is projected to grow by an average of 10.6 percent per annum, to reach 1.7 million trips by 2021[4], showcasing the demand for car rental services as a result of increased outbound travel in these countries.

Vice President of Hertz Asia Pacific, Eoin MacNeill, said: "We are proud to announce Discover the World and First Marketing as the recently appointed GSAs in the region, as they share our passion and excitement to deliver customers car rental experiences globally from Hertz and its brands. Both GSAs have the expertise, capabilities and knowledge of the Hertz brands to ensure business growth, while adapting to the evolving mobility landscape. We're very grateful for our long-term partnerships with Discover the World and First Marketing."

DTW's Vice President, Ian Murray added: "Discover the World's experience and strong travel industry and corporate network will enable us to distribute extensive car rental options to both corporate and leisure holiday travellers.

"Customers can benefit from the diversity of the Hertz portfolio to choose a rental which meets their needs and budgets at more than 10,200 locations worldwide. In addition, be assured they are receiving a quality, well maintained and safe vehicle, thanks to Hertz's modern fleet."

DTW has held a long-term partnership with Hertz; for more than 26 years it has been operating as the Hertz GSA across many Asian countries as well as in the Ukraine and Guatemala.

First Marketing has worked with Hertz since 2009, when they were first appointed GSA for Hong Kong. Kitty Law, General Manager for First Marketing said:

"Given its proximity to Hong Kong, similar culture and same dialect, First Marketing is the perfect choice to represent Hertz in Macau. We look forward to using our local knowledge to help meet the needs of all Hertz customers in Macau, and applying our deep understanding of the outbound travel market and strong relationship with the travel industry."

To celebrate their extended partnerships with Hertz Asia-Pacific, each GSA is offering their respective customers in Macau, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos up to 15% off rentals base price worldwide. The promotion applies to bookings made by 30 November 2019 for pickups by 15 December 2019. Other terms and conditions may apply.

For more details or to book, customers can visit: www.hertz.com/launchpromo

For overseas rentals, email:

Cambodia: Hertz_Cambodia@discovertherworldvietnam.com

Myanmar: Hertz_Myanmar@discovertheworldvietnam.com

Laos: Hertz_Laos@discovertheworldvietnam.com

Macau: hertzmacau@biznetvigator.com

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About First Marketing

First Marketing Company Limited is a Hong Kong company that was founded in 2009, with expertise in outbound car rental business. Experienced travel professionals provide solutions to global travel distribution with a local insight in strategy and operations, aiming at excellence in execution to meet rising expectations.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as a leader in global travel distribution and its success in developing a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries capable of exceptional representation performance is unmatched. With a portfolio of nearly 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, Discover the World remains a dominant innovator for the travel industry. Hertz has been one of its clients for more than 26 years, growing together across Europe, Latin America and Asia. Discover's global account management and support team have made this a very successful partnership.

