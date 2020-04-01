Hertz Asia Pacific Appointed as First International Car Rental Partner by Traveloka

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Asia Pacific has announced its partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading digital travel and lifestyle booking platform.

Under the new partnership, Traveloka will offer a range of vehicles from Hertz brands - Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, ACE and Firefly, to customers.

Through accessing the extensive Hertz network across the globe, Traveloka customers in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines can easily add car rental to their travel itineraries, seamlessly bringing together travel requirements including flights, accommodation, and tours.

Eoin Macneill, Vice President Asia Pacific, Hertz, said: "We're pleased to be Traveloka's first international car rental partner, which will provide a huge range of benefits to business and leisure travelers. Thanks to Traveloka's experience and support, customers throughout the regions can now book car rentals through the Traveloka website, and be confident that Hertz will deliver them more choice and the promise of great service no matter which of our brands they choose."

Caesar Indra, CEO Transport, Traveloka said: "We are pleased to partner with the world's leading car rental company, Hertz, to fulfill the rental needs of our customers."

"Aligned with our commitment to deliver a seamless travel experience, we believe this partnership will strengthen Traveloka's offerings by making reliable car rental options available to travelers across Southeast Asia and Australia," Caesar added.

Customers can visit www.traveloka.com for car rental bookings.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates its brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 and Flexicar car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading digital travel, lifestyle, and financial services booking platform, enabling discovery and booking of transport, accommodation and lifestyle products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka as a booking platform with widest selections of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the lifestyle segment offering reservation for attractions and activities, connectivity, as well as culinary directories. Traveloka provides customer service that can be contacted 24/7 in the local language, as well as more than 40 different local payments, both online and offline, including PayLater. Traveloka also offers insurance products, enabling users to easily get comprehensive protection. The Traveloka application has been downloaded more than 40 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190829/2563703-1LOGO

