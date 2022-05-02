Hertz Celebrates Grads by Waiving Young Renter Fee

For the first time ever, grads under 25 drive young renter fee-free for everything from post-graduation road trips in a sporty coupe to relocating for their next chapter in a brand-new box truck

ESTERO, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Spring 2022 college graduates, today Hertz launched a new offer designed specifically to meet the needs of young renters. College graduates under 25 who become a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® member will get the Young Renter Fee waived* when they rent by signing up at hertz.com/grads.

Gold Plus Rewards members enjoy a faster pickup and drop-off experience. Free to join, benefits start from day one and include:

Choosing from a wide selection of cars from fuel-free EVs, luxury sedans and sports cars to SUVs, trucks, vans and more

Skipping the counter and going straight to your car at select locations

Earning points toward free rental days and upgrades

Adding an additional driver for free*

Dropping the keys and going at return

"We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate the class of 2022," said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience. "Introducing younger customers to our brand is vital as we create a new Hertz and become a leader in the future of mobility and travel. This new loyalty offering for young renters, our industry-leading investment in EVs, and the upcoming digital enhancements we're making to further enable a fast and seamless car rental experience are a few examples of how we're appealing to Gen Z's values, unique needs and preferences."

Perfectly timed to align with college graduations around the country and ahead of the busy summer moving season, Hertz has also expanded its U.S. rental fleet to include 12- and 16-foot box trucks that are available for rent for business and personal use at select Hertz neighborhood locations. Hertz continues to offer a broad range of vehicles to support customers' diverse transportation and mobility needs, including helping grads move on to their next chapter whether that be relocating for their first job, or transitioning to a new apartment or house.

The new, modern box trucks feature state-of-the-art safety features and are easy to drive with automatic transmissions, parking sensors and rearview cameras. Hertz also offers moving supplies like dollies, hand trucks, tie-down straps and padlocks that can be added to rentals at select locations. In addition to box trucks, Hertz also has pickup trucks and cargo vans available to rent at its Hertz neighborhood locations.

To learn more and to sign up for the college grad young renter offering, visit hertz.com/grads. For moving needs, visit Hertz's dedicated truck and van rental page to view makes and models and book a reservation at a nearby neighborhood location: hertz.com/trucks.

*The young renter fee is waived for college graduates, age 21-24 who join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and meet standard rental qualifications. Advance reservation required and must include CDP #2232366 at booking. Age restrictions apply on certain car classes. Waiver subject to verification. No additional driver fee is charged for a spouse or domestic partner of a renting Gold Plus Rewards Member. All other standard terms and conditions of Hertz rentals and Gold Plus Rewards program apply.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz app, and more. To learn more or to reserve a vehicle at an airport or a convenient neighborhood Hertz location, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.

