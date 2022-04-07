|
07.04.2022 22:00:00
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27
ESTERO, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27 followed by an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.
Earnings call details will be included in the Company's earnings press release and financial materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.hertz.com.
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-april-27-301520315.html
SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
