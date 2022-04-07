07.04.2022 22:00:00

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27

ESTERO, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ)  (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27 followed by an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

Earnings call details will be included in the Company's earnings press release and financial materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.hertz.com.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-april-27-301520315.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hertz Global Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hertz Global Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Registered Shs 19,43 -4,29% Hertz Global Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen