|
05.07.2022 15:18:00
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28
ESTERO, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please go to https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2433af661d3d4b639a2e3512a894d4d6, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.
ABOUT HERTZ
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-july-28-301580555.html
SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hertz Global Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Hertz Global präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Hertz Global stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)