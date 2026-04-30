Hertz Global, Uber Collaborate To Expand Mobility Services, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) announced that its affiliated operating company, Oro Mobility, and Uber Technologies, Inc. have partnered to boost Hertz's growth into new mobility vectors and advance Uber's autonomous robotaxi and driver-led strategic fleet services.

Through this partnership, the company expects Oro to deliver scalable operational and maintenance services across both autonomous and driver-led operations in key U.S. markets, with services expected to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.

"This partnership with Uber establishes Oro as an integrated solution that connects demand with scalable fleet management services. Through this work, we're deepening our capabilities across diverse mobility use cases, and positioning Hertz to play a significant role as the industry evolves," said Hertz CEO Gil West.

In the pre-market hours, Hertz's stock is climbing 13.74 percent, to $6.35 on the Nasdaq.